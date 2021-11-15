STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Stanislaus County has rescinded the mask order it put in place earlier this year to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The county made the announcement Monday, which goes into effect immediately. The Public Health Order, which was put into place on September 4 and required all individuals in the county to wear face coverings indoors in all public settings — regardless of their vaccination status — was set to be rescinded one full day after the seven-day average case rate dropped below 20 cases per 100,000 per day. And that day has come.

“We have made progress decreasing the spread of COVID-19 in Stanislaus County, but we need to not let our guard down. We are entering the season where respiratory viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, thrive and spread. Please continue to take measures to protect yourself and your loved ones,” wrote Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer.

The Stanislaus County Health Officer says she will continue to assess the public health situation as it evolves and may need to reinstate the face-covering order if hospitals become unable to treat the number of COVID-19 patients who require assistance.