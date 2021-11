SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A passenger jet was forced to make an emergency landing at Sacramento International Airport after it hit a bird.

The Aeroméxico Boeing 737 hit a bird shortly after takeoff. It burned fuel for more than an hour before landing safely back at the airport.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Bird strikes are not uncommon in Sacramento. According to FAA data, Sacramento International Airport has about 105 bird strikes, per year.