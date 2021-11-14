ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The return of a childhood favorite. Northern California’s only LEGO festival returned to Roseville on Sunday.

The event featured exhibits, vendors, demonstrations and other activities.

The head of the region’s only recognized LEGO user group says he believes, during the pandemic, more and more adults rediscovered the joy that LEGO building can bring, especially during times of stress.

“It’s so wonderful because I can’t tell you how many people came up to me and said ‘I didn’t realize anybody liked LEGO,’ ” said Isaac Ramirez, the president of Sacramento Brick Builders. “All these people are like alone building, and now they’re like ‘Oh my god, there are thousands of people just like me who enjoy it. And I particularly like seeing all the young people here.”

On display at the festival were the Sacramento Brick Builders’ massive LEGO train layout and other custom creations.

The 5th-annual Brick Palooza returned after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.