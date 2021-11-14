CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — An arson investigation is underway after a residential fire in left one person hospitalized with burns, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said Sunday night.

The fire was first reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. at a townhouse along Greenberry Drive.

According to Metro Fire, crews found a small fire in the living space and extinguished it a short while later. The burn victim was the only person at the residence at the time of the fire.

Details on the extent of the victim’s burns or the damage to the property were not yet released.

Though Metro Fire said an arson investigation is underway, there was non information available on a potential suspect or motive.