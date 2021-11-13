SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a South Sacramento hit-and-run that left a teenager with life-threatening injuries Friday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, the collision happened at around 7:45 p.m. at 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black Mercedes Benz ML300 SUV with a California license plate reading 6GYR199.

The teen boy, 15, was walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he entered a crosswalk to pass through 47th Avenue. The driver was on 47th Avenue approaching MLK Jr. Boulevard with a green light.

The CHP on Saturday said witnesses reported the teen was crossing the street against a red light.

The collision tossed the teen across the intersection, where he was left unconscious along a sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital where he is still being treated for critical injuries.

Investigators said the driver had pulled off to the right shoulder before leaving the scene along 47th Avenue toward Franklin Avenue.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.