SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity — or MOSAC — is finally open to the public.

Its mission is to spark the imagination of local students and encourage them to pursue a career in STEM.

“We are at the Museum of Science and Curiosity!” 5-year-old Jayson Weathersby joyously exclaimed out front of MOSAC Saturday.

Oh, to see the world through the eyes of a child. At the newly opened MOSAC, adults can be kids again, and kids can be curious.

They can explore other worlds, experience what it’s like to walk on Mars and make their own discoveries of life here on Earth.

And when learning about our world and the worlds around us, these kids gain confidence, knowledge and possibly a new answer for when someone asks them: “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

“A scientist. I’m going to be a scientist, too,” said 5-year-old Justice Lawrence, who visited MOSAC with Jayson.

The museum is open to the general public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They are limiting capacity due to COVID-19, so they encourage visitors to go online and reserve a spot in advance.