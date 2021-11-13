HAYWARD (CBS13) – A child who was abducted from his mother in the Sacramento area is now safe and his alleged kidnapper is in police custody.

The CHP tweeted just before 3 a.m. that the child, Leo Norvell was safe and in good health. The two were found in Hayward, where the suspect, Joshua Yago, was taken into custody. Efforts were underway to reunite Leo with his family.

Joshua is suspected of shooting a man and a woman in the 3900 block of 63rd Street on Friday evening, then taking Leo, the woman’s child. Joshua and the woman are known to each other, police say.

The abduction prompted Amber Alerts in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Joshua will be booked on charges related to the kidnapping and earlier shooting, according to the Sacramento Police Department.