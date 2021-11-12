MANTECA (CBS) — One of California’s most valuable agricultural commodities, tree nuts, are not immune to the supply chain chaos impacting California ports and beyond.

Right now, obtaining shipping containers and getting bookings with shipping companies to get commodities like walnuts, pistachios, and almonds takes time and more money than it has in years before.

“Last season, I was paying $2,200 per container, now you’re seeing prices close to like $5,000 or $6,000 per container,” said Desiree Silva, vice president of business operations at California Valley Nut Company.

Silva said she could typically have 10 containers at her facility to load with walnuts and take to the Port of Oakland. Now, she said, she’s lucky on days when she can get one or two.

Two truckloads of walnuts were headed out of the Yuba City headquarters of California Valley Nut Company in the second week of November. However, the same product was first set to go out on October 21. Silva explained, she’s had five delays on this particular shipment because of port congestion or a lack of available containers.

“Because of the congestion of Southern California have opted to skip Oakland to head back to Asia to save some time in their schedules,” said Andrew Hwang, Manager of Maritime Business Development and International Marketing at the Port of Oakland.

Hwang said the Port of Oakland is adding new direct routes to Asia to alleviate some of the backups at other California ports.