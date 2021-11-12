SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento City Unified superintendent has refused to answer questions after the vice principal at West Campus High School spoke out about hate speech she’s endured for years.

Now, community groups are calling for change at the top.

“They referred to her as Black Hitler, and [wrote the n-word] five times on the wall near the vice principal’s parking spot,” said Betty Williams with the Sacramento NAACP.

She’s calling for systemic change within the district.

“Why are you allowing your staff to be threatened by your students? Its insane,” she said.

Community leaders are demanding harsh penalties for those responsible for the threats on social media and racist graffiti left on the grounds of the high school targeting Dr. Elysee Versher.

“Students still look at me and parents as nothing more than an [n-word],” Dr. Versher said.

In an emotional interview, she shared how she’s been treated.

The recent attacks are believed to be tied to a female student suspended for wearing a crop top against dress code policy.

“Because you want to wear a crop top to school, now I’m the Black Hitler,” Dr. Versher said.

Williams says these attacks are not new, citing a history of racism at West Campus throughout the three years Dr. Versher has been vice principal.

Now, a silent school district has denied for days our requests for an interview about whether there is a district-wide race problem and what leaders plan to do about it.

CBS13 has not received answers to simple questions like the following:

What is the racial makeup of teachers in the school? And in the district?

And have there been other racial problems at West Campus?

Community leaders say that silence is deafening and this teacher deserves change.

“You’re looking at the safety of this teacher, she wants to come back and feel safe,” Williams said.

Superintendent Jorge Aguilar did show up to the NAACP press conference. He and the school principal have both issued statements but have yet to speak publicly about what the district and the school are doing to support the vice principal and black students.