PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Two Placerville restaurants that had their health permits revoked over COVID-19 safety violations have now had complaints filed against them by the county.

Apple Bistro and Danette’s Brick Oven Pub had their health permits revoked last year, but have refused to close.

Back in September 2020, the owners of Apple Bistro were even caught on camera in a confrontation with state inspectors.

A cease and desist letter was sent on Oct. 21 stating that the county would be seeking all applicable damages, fines, and a closure order if the restaurants stayed open. Both restaurants have ignored the letters, the county says.

“Unpermitted restaurants are, by definition, operating illegally and are not subject to inspections. An unsuspecting public may not know that,” said County Counsel David Livingston in a statement on Friday.

Both restaurants’ owners have been critical of California’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“They have defied state law, County ordinances, and administrative orders to close. They have left the County no other course of action than to involve the Superior Court,” Livingston said.

The last inspections either restaurant got was in November 2019 for Apple Bistro and January 2020 for Danette’s Brick Oven. Inspections happen at least twice a year, the county says.

Read the full complaint filed in Superior Court here.