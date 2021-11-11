NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Two women are in custody after a car was stolen in Placer County with a baby inside, then crashed.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle with a couple’s 8-month-old toddler inside was stolen from a daycare center in Auburn just before 7:30 a.m.

Deputies said the couple had just arrived at the daycare center on Live Oak Lane when they stepped away from the vehicle to walk their other child inside. That is when the two suspects reportedly stole the car.

The suspects were located driving on westbound Interstate 80 near Auburn and they fled from an attempted traffic stop. Eventually, the stolen vehicle was crashed into a power pole along the 8900 block of Highway 193. The suspects then got out and ran.

They were identified as Anastacia Andino, 23, of Folsom, and Roniqua Wartson, 29, of Elk Grove.

roniqua wartson Roniqua Warston, 29 (credit: Placer County Sheriff\'s Office) anastacia andino Anastacia Andino, 23 (credit: Placer County Sheriff\'s Office)

Andino was the passenger in the vehicle and was arrested immediately. Deputies said Warston ran into a wooded area but was also detained a short while later.

Deputies say the baby is OK and has been reunited with his parents.

Highway 193 was closed in both directions between Old State Highway and Summer Star Way due to the incident. It reopened a little after noon.