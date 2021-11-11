NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Authorities say a suspect stole a vehicle in Placer County with a toddler inside, then crashed Thursday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle with a toddler inside was stolen from the Newcastle area around 7:30 a.m.

Eventually, the suspect crashed into a power pole along the 8900 block of Highway 193. The suspect then got out and ran.

Deputies say the toddler is OK.

A search was underway near where the vehicle crashed for the suspect. The sheriff’s office announced around 8:30 a.m. that they had taken two women into custody.

No other details about the suspect have been released at this point.

Highway 193 is closed in both directions between Old State Highway and Summer Star Way due to the incident.