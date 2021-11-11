Show Us Your Veterans!In honor of Veterans Day, we're asking you to show us your veterans! Here are a few of the veterans featured on today's show. THANK YOU for your service!

6 hours ago

Question of the DayQOTD: What veteran do you want to give a shout out to?

7 hours ago

WikiWho?Check out this edition of Wikiwho? Drew Carey, George Carlin, and Bea Arthur!

7 hours ago

Court's Fashion Forum Pt. 2It's that time again to get judgey! This time, it's part 2 of Fashion Forum and we're discussing the red carpet outfits from last night's Country Music Awards!

7 hours ago

Suspect Crashes After Stealing Car In Newcastle With Toddler InsideAuthorities say a suspect stole a vehicle in Placer County with a toddler inside, then crashed Thursday morning.

8 hours ago