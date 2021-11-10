SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A police homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Sacramento.

On November 9 just before 5:30 p.m., police were alerted to a woman in the area who had died in the area of Garden Hwy. and Northgate Blvd., according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a woman who had serious injuries that appeared to be from an assault. Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the woman was homeless and living in the area.

No further information has been released by the police.