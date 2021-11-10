ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville was named among the top 10 U.S. cities for military retirees by a new study.

SmartAsset said it compared 200 U.S. cities across various factors like military retirement friendliness, resources for veterans and economic environment. Military retirement friendliness includes things like the percentage of the population who are veterans ages 65 and up, the number of retirement communities in each city, and each city’s estimated senior tax burden.

Roseville ranks eighth on the overall list and ranks fifth for military retirement friendliness. The study determined the city had the 12th-most retirement communities for every 10,000 residents.

The population of veterans ages 65 and up makes up 3.32% of the city’s population. That number was the study’s 17th-highest among all 100 cities.

The only other California city in the top 10 was Oceanside in Southern California.

Boise, Idaho took the top spot as the best U.S. city for military retirees.