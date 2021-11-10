SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a Carmichael man allegedly tried to claim that his car was stolen after a deadly hit and run in the Arden Arcade area Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Marconi Avenue and Becerra Way. Officers who responded to the scene found that a pedestrian had been struck by a speeding vehicle and was unresponsive.

The car had taken off before officers arrived; the pedestrian was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A little while after officers got to the scene, 27-year-old Carmichael resident Alcier Francis Albert called CHP to report that his car had been stolen.

Officers quickly located the car near El Camino Avenue and Bridle Path Lane – about 1.4 miles away from the hit-and-run.

Investigators soon showed up at Albert’s home to talk to him about the incident. Officers say evidence at the home led investigators to believe that it was Albert who was driving the purportedly stolen car at the time of the hit-and-run.

Albert was soon arrested by officers and is now facing charges of hit-and-run causing death, gross vehicular manslaughter, delaying or obstructing an officer, submitting a false report to an officer, and knowingly giving false information to an officer.

The name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed has not been released, but CHP says he was a 59-year-old Sacramento resident.