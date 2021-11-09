SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento vice president was harassed on campus through racist graffiti written on the wall in front of her parking spot.

The vice principal of West High says she’s been the victim of racism for years. The final straw came Monday when she returned to her parking spot to find racist language written in front of it.

On Monday, officials from the Sacramento City Unified School District did speak directly with Vice Principal Versher about the graffiti as well as a number of other racist and violent incidents.

Dr. Versher tells us the district is supportive and protective of her position here as a vice principal, but in her words, “is still feeling devastated.”

Dr. Elyse Versher

“When I come to work, forget the fact that I have a doctorate and I’ve worked hard. I’ve worked hard to get from South Central into this role, that students still look at me and parents as nothing more than a N*****,” said Dr. Versher.

In an email sent to school parents, Principal McMeekin writes:

“I have been made aware of social media and online activity that contains racially derogatory statements targeting our assistant principal Dr. Elysse Versher, as well as threatening electronic communications made directly to her family members. The matters have been referred to the Sacramento police department.”

We reached out to the school district but have not yet heard back.