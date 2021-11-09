SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A nearly non-profit group is taking note of what needs to be done and is beautifying our area, one cleanup at a time.

When Allyson Seconds sets her mind to something, she makes it happen.

“Usually, it’s what we see. Like, that needs cleaning — let’s go there,” Seconds said.

This nature lover was out hiking over a decade ago and noticed a disturbing trend.

“We’re creating more trash,” she said.

So Seconds decided to take matters into her own hands, coordinating a Tower Bridge cleanup that turned into another and another and eventually formed the called Sacramento Picks It Up.

“It’s just word of mouth, and we’ve discovered a lot of folks like us and are finding us on Facebook and Instagram,” Seconds said.

A personal trainer, Seconds gets her workout a different way now by walking our waterways looking for what is left behind.

“We can’t blame the homeless for the trash they create with no place to put it,” she said. “Some folks care more than others, but there is no garbage cans and no services.”

Sacramento Picks It Up is not a non-profit just yet, but they are getting a boost from other like-minded organizations like the American River Parkway Foundation who donated gloves, trash bags, and helped get the word out.

It seems to be working. They doubled the number of people at last Saturday’s cleanup along the American River, clearing out 6,200 pounds of trash.

Sacramento County Regional Parks hauled it off and paid for disposal fees. Sacramento City Solid Waste and Recycling have provided haul away services in the past.