IONE (CBS13) – A bizarre burglary spree in Amador County ended in an arrest.

Amador County deputies say Jessie Slayton walked onto a construction site in Ione on Monday morning and asked workers for food and clothes.

They turned him down and Slayton was later seen jumping fences in a nearby neighborhood and looking around homes, deputies say. When a deputy confronted him, Slayton allegedly pulled out a knife that took off into some woods nearby.

Law enforcement officers converged on the area but couldn’t find him. A few hours later, someone called 911 saying Slayton was inside their home arm with that knife.

He ran off again, but this time he didn’t get away. Deputies arrested him after a brief struggle. Investigators think he might be responsible for a number of burglaries in the Ione area.

Slayton facing multiple counts of exhibiting a deadly weapon at a Peace Officer, exhibiting a deadly weapon in a threatening manner in the presence of another person, burglary in the first degree, vandalism of private property, resisting/obstructing a Peace Officer, and violation of his probation terms and conditions.