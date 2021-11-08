STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton Police have released more footage of the vehicle possibly connected to the killing of a man while he sat in his car with his young son.
On Monday, police released additional photos of the Jeep that, they believe, the suspect was driving when they fatally shot a 47-year-old man at Weber Avenue and American Street. The shooting happened a little after 2:30 p.m.READ MORE: NTSB Releases Preliminary Report On Wilton Plane Crash That Left Family Of 4 Hurt
Police say the man was sitting in his vehicle with his six-year-old son when he was shot. The boy was not injured. The victim, whose name has not been released, later died at the hospital.READ MORE: Whitney High Principal Says 'Disciplinary Steps' Will Be Taken In Response To Controversial Quiz
Surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle have been released by Stockton police. The vehicle appears to be a white, later model Jeep Cherokee with black stripes on the hood.MORE NEWS: 'Said He Was Gonna Shoot Me And Kill Me': Victim Of Sacramento Home Invasion Talks About Ordeal
The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or Detective Howard or Detective Castro at (209) 937-8323.