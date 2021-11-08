SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS13) — A new storm system has arrived in Northern California, bringing with it widespread rain and high-elevation snow on Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Winter weather advisories were set to take effect in the late afternoon and last into early Tuesday.
☂️ Get the rain gear ready. Rain will be returning to #NorCal this evening into Tuesday along with gusty winds. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5WlQGlbjkP
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 8, 2021
Mountain travelers were warned to expect chain controls and delays.
About .5-1″ of rain is expected in Sacramento, with 1-2″ in the foothills.
Snow levels are expected to be around the 6000-7000′ mark over the Sierra.
The storm system was expected to reach down to the Central Coast, with rain chances tapering off farther south.
