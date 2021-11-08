CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Missing Person, Sacramento News

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing man.

Xi Lang Tan is described as male, Asian, 74 yrs, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, and was wearing a yellow hat, black jacket, black shirt, black pants.

READ MORE: Placerville Rite Aid Store Wants Noose Removed From Shopping Center Sign

He was last seen at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 7900 Block of Cavalier Way, which is near Meadowview/Freeport Blvd. in South Sacramento. He left on foot headed to a shopping center in the area of Florin Rd. and Franklin Blvd.

READ MORE: Woman And Her Boyfriend Found Guilty In Orangevale Boy's Death

He speaks limited English so he may have problems communicating.

MORE NEWS: 'He Heard Me. He Heard Our Prayers': Turlock Man Survives Hit And Run; Family Calls Recovery A Miracle

Police urge anyone who knows of Tan’s location to call SPD at (916) 808-5471.