SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing man.

Xi Lang Tan is described as male, Asian, 74 yrs, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, and was wearing a yellow hat, black jacket, black shirt, black pants.

He was last seen at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 7900 Block of Cavalier Way, which is near Meadowview/Freeport Blvd. in South Sacramento. He left on foot headed to a shopping center in the area of Florin Rd. and Franklin Blvd.

He speaks limited English so he may have problems communicating.

Police urge anyone who knows of Tan’s location to call SPD at (916) 808-5471.