ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Backlash over a controversial high school quiz in Rocklin has the school’s principal promising disciplinary action.

A student taking a history quiz in a class at Whitney High School in Rocklin took a screenshot of one of the questions on the quiz, which read:

A group of complete idiots is

a “KKK”

b “all of Florida”

c “Fox News”

d “Texans”

A family friend of the student posted the photo of the question and it has since, gone viral. She thinks the test was intended to generate bad feelings for conservative students.

“I do believe that the intent of the questions on the test were to ridicule students who had conservative beliefs and make them feel bad for feeling that way,” said Jessica Krissovich, a friend of the student.

The student’s family has said they do not want to talk on camera because they fear their child could be further targeted.

Whitney High School Principal Justin Cutts later issued the following statement: