STOCKTON (CBS13) – The search is on for two drivers after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Stockton.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old Fresno man, was walking in the street trying to cross four lanes of traffic on California Street near Wyandotte Street when he was hit by a driver, fell and then run over by a second driver. Police say neither drivers stopped. The victim died at the scene.

Police are now looking for a dark-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan. Neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, say California Street is known for speeders.

They say the area has limited lighting and not enough crosswalks. They also tell CBS13 the area is known for jaywalkers.

The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities, but family members say his name was Marino Daniel Lopez. He was in Stockton to attend the funeral of a friend.

Family members returned to the area Sunday night with candles.

The suspects face charges of felony hit and run.