STOCKTON (CBS13) – The search is on for two drivers after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Stockton.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old Fresno man, was walking in the street trying to cross four lanes of traffic on California Street when he fell and was hit by a driver.

Investigators say that driver took off. A second driver then also ran over the victim, who died at the scene.

Police are now looking for a dark-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan. Neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, say this part of California Street is known for speeders.

They say the area has limited lighting and not enough crosswalks. They also tell CBS13 the area is a hotspot for jaywalkers.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but family members say he was from Fresno. He was in Stockton to attend a funeral for a friend.

Family members returned to the area Sunday night with candles.

The suspects face charges of hit and run.