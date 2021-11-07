SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters rescued a deer Sunday that was trapped in a canal in Sacramento County.
At around 12:29 p.m., someone reported the deer in the canal at Folsom South Canal near Tributary Crossing Drive. Firefighters responded to the call and were able to save the deer from drowning.
Firefighters say the deer was tired from constantly swimming and couldn't get up the steep sides of the canal.
After firefighters arrived on the scene, it took them about 10 minutes to rescue the animal.

Metro Fire responded for a deer in the canal at Tributary and Gold Canal. The deer was successfully rescued and unharmed. He had completely given up, and had to relax for a minute with his rescuers once out of the water… pic.twitter.com/RIPuWu1MhP
