SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two suspects were arrested on multiple felony charges after they reportedly robbed some people inside of a Sacramento apartment during a gathering.

On Saturday around 10:13 p.m., police went to an apartment in the 2200 block of River Plaza Drive to investigate the report of an armed robbery in progress. As officers began to approach the apartment, one of the suspects ran from the apartment and was immediately taken into custody by officers, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

The other suspect was reportedly able to get into an adjoining, occupied apartment. He eventually climbed into the attic of the apartment building. SWAT officers and crisis negotiators tried to get the suspect to surrender, but he eventually ran from the apartment building and was caught by officers.

The occupants of the first apartment reported some minor injuries from the robbery, say police.

Forty-year-old Anthony Hill and 33-year-old Gary Bachelor were booked into the Sacramento Main Jail on charges of robbery, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary.

One officer at the scene reportedly found a duffle bag that one suspect discarded. It contained stolen items, including narcotics.

Police also recovered a replica firearm has also been recovered. Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that the robbery was an isolated incident, say police.