SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A K9 is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed by a suspect in the Tahoe Park area Friday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers tried to contact a suspect who had an active felony warrant for stalking and a threats charge. This happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the suspect’s home along 9th Avenue.

Sacramento police said the suspect fled out the back door and was met by an officer and his K9 partner Ranger. During the attempted arrest, the suspect allegedly stabbed Ranger in the abdomen.

He was arrested shortly thereafter. He was identified as Hans Schroeder, 58.

Sacramento police said Ranger has undergone successful surgery and is expected to recover.

Schroeder reportedly suffered minor injuries to his arm from Ranger. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for his active warrant and new charges stemming from the assault on Ranger.