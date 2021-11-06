AUBURN (CBS13) – Deputies in Placer County arrested three men on burglary charges after they were allegedly found inside an Auburn apartment.

On Tuesday at 1:30 a.m., deputies were called out to a residence on Town Court in north Auburn where a witness says they saw a man using a pry bar to get inside an apartment. Deputies went to the apartment and there found an apartment door open. Believing the suspects to be inside the apartment, they ordered them to come out. Two men, 21-year old Wilmer Miranda-Corado and 47-year old Moises Dedios, both from Auburn, emerged from the unit.

Miranda-Corado had an outstanding warrant out of Placer County, say deputies. Deputies searched the apartment and found a third suspect hiding in a bedroom closet. The suspect refused to come out.

Deputies were eventually able to get the suspect into custody and identify him as 27-year old Rudis Reyes of Auburn. Reyes had an outstanding warrant out of Placer County.

All three suspects were arrested for burglary. Reyes was additionally arrested for resisting arrest and his warrant. Miranda-Corado was also arrested on his warrant.