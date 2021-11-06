SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two pedestrians were hit and killed in the Sacramento area over the last 24 hours.

The first happened around 3:07 a.m. Saturday morning. The CHP – Sacramento Communications Center says it received a call of a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Florin Road, east of French Road. CHP officers responded to the scene and found an unidentified male pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Florin Road. The car left before CHP arrived.

The pedestrian died of his injuries.

Any witnesses to this collision are asked to call the CHP at (916) 897-5600.

The second incident happened just after 7 a.m. in the area of 24th Street and Fruitridge Road. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a vehicle had struck a pedestrian near the intersection of Fruitridge Road and 24th Street. The pedestrian, a man, suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation. Detectives who investigated the crash think there may have been a second vehicle that hit the pedestrian and then left the scene.