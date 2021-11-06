SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A motorcyclist died Saturday after crashing on Interstate 50 in downtown Sacramento.
According to the CHP, around 3:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was riding with a group of other riders on the southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound Highway 50 connector when, according to a witness, drifted to the left side of the road, hit the left side of the bridge or guardrail and went over the side.
The rider fell over 100 feet onto the pavement, the CHP says. They were pronounced dead on the scene. The motorcycle came to rest on the right side of the freeway without hitting anyone.
The crash forced the closure of the roadway.
This is a developing story.
#TrafficAlert for stop and go traffic on the SB I-5 connector to EB US 50 due to crash. @CHPNSac @CHPSouthSac pic.twitter.com/OhN9OAN11k
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 6, 2021