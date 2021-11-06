YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Sutter County deputies have arrested a homicide suspect in Yuba City.

On Friday at 9:30 p.m., deputies recognized a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle belonging to 38-year-old homicide suspect Sean Couch, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was parked at a residence in the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue. Law enforcement officers set up a perimeter around the residence and called out all subjects inside, including Couch.

Couch came out, was taken into custody, and was then booked into the Yuba County Jail on homicide charges, deputies say. The homicide investigation is being completed by Marysville Police Department.