FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Bay Area woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a teenager during what appears to be a vehicle sale gone wrong.

On Thursday just after noon, Fairfield Police Dispatch received a call of a man down in the 1000 block of Tyler Street. Fairfield Police and Fire went to the address and found a 19-year-old suffering male who had been shot, according to a police department statement.

Police investigated the shooting and learned that the victim went to the scene in hopes of paying cash for a car that was advertised for sale on the app OfferUp, they say. The teen was then shot in what appears to be a sale gone wrong.

The next day, police arrested Kamaria Strange, 24, of San Pablo. Kamari was booked into the Solano County Jail on the charge of homicide. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are not releasing any further information.

The Fairfield Police Department reminds residents they offer a Safe Exchange Zone for residents to make online purchases and exchange transactions in a monitored area. The Safe Exchange Zone is in the parking adjacent to the Police Station on Kentucky and Jackson. There are two designated parking spaces under 24-hr surveillance.