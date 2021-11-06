SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A motorcyclist died Saturday after crashing on Interstate 50 in downtown Sacramento.

According to the CHP, around 3:30 p.m., a 29-year-old male motorcyclist was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with other riders on the southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound Highway 50 connector when he failed to negotiate a sweeping right-hand turn and allowed the motorcycle to drift left and collide with a concrete railing east of the roadway.

The rider was ejected from his motorcycle and fell 60-70 feet onto the pavement, receiving major injuries, the CHP says. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators don’t know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity once his next of kin have been notified.