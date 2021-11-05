TURLOCK (CBS13) — A student was stabbed by another student during a fight at Turlock High School on Friday, officials say.

According to a message from the Turlock Unified School District sent to parents about the incident, some sort of altercation had occurred between the two students. One of the students was ended up being stabbed with a knife, authorities say.

The student who allegedly stabbed the other student has been taken into custody by police.

Medics have taken the student who was stabbed to the hospital; no information has been released about their condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight, but Turlock Police say teacher a teacher and a female school resource officer intervened in the fight.

JUST IN: Turlock High School posted an update on social media that this morning's incident was an altercation between two students that ended with one of them being stabbed with a knife. @CBSSacramento The student responsible is in custody and the victim is headed to hospital. — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) November 5, 2021

The campus was immediately placed on lockdown after the incident, officials say. That lockdown has since been lifted.

District officials say Turlock High will remain in session for the day on a regular schedule, but parents can pick their students up if they choose at the front office.