Question of the DayCheck out today's Question of the Day!

7 hours ago

Ukulele Master at Vacaville Performing Arts TheatreFor Aloha Friday, Jordan Segundo talks to a ukulele master that is playing at Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre. See how you can see his masterfu work, live!

7 hours ago

Off The Hanger BoutiqueWe're in Tracy at Off The Hanger Boutique and they have the coolest and stylish clothes for you! See what outfits you can get while supporting local!

8 hours ago

<< Good Day Rewind <<Here's what you missed on today's show!

8 hours ago

Off The Hanger BoutiqueWe're in Tracy at Off The Hanger Boutique and they have the coolest and stylish clothes for you! See what outfits you can get while supporting local!

8 hours ago