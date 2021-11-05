MERCED (CBS13) — A Sacramento man currently serving a sentence in the county Main Jail was identified as a suspect accused of a violent home invasion robbery in Merced back in September, police announced Friday.

Alexis Vega-Higareda, 26, will be transferred to the Merced County Jail once he completes his sentence in Sacramento, which is for an unrelated crime.

According to the Merced Police Department, officers responded on September 11 to a home on Kingsland Avenue for reports of a woman screaming. A woman was located in the backyard tied up and badly beaten annd officers determined multiple items were stolen from her home.

For the Merced crime, Vega-Higareda faces new charges of home invasion, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Merced police said they are working to identify one other suspect involved in the crime.