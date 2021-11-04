SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspected serial rapist accused of numerous violent sexual assaults in Sacramento County between 2013-2014 has been arrested, authorities announced on Thursday.

JD Wallace Simien, 40, of Sacramento County, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

The county Sheriff’s Office and county District Attorney’s Office announced Simien’s arrest came from authorities’ use of investigative genetic genealogy, which was a key tool in identifying Joseph James DeAngelo as the Golden State Killer and Roy Waller as the NorCal Rapist.

Simien’s alleged crimes occurred in the northern portion of Sacramento County. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was dubbed the “Cloverleaf Rapist” due to the crime scenes’ proximity to freeway entrances and exits, which usually resemble a cloverleaf pattern. The case remained cold until recently.

Investigators said there are no further arrests anticipated in the case but ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said it did not have a booking photo of Simien available.