NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – Police in Nevada City are asking for the public’s help to identify remains and a photo found unattended on Thursday.

On Facebook, the police department said a box of what appears to be cremated human remains along with a photo of a young man was found outside at 417 Broad Street around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police ask anyone who knows the man in the photo or knows about the remains to call them at (530) 265-4700.