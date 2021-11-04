SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings big man Richaun Holmes was fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the stands during Wednesday night’s win over the Pelicans, the NBA announced Thursday.

The action led to Holmes’ second technical foul and his ejection from the game. It happened at 9:49 mark of the third quarter in the Kings’ 112-99 win over New Orleans at the Golden 1 Center.

Holmes was briefly held back by Kings staff as he turned around to question the referee’s decision to remove him from the game.

Holmes has been a key player for the Kings since his arrival in Sacramento back in the summer of 2019. His ejection was soon followed by 13-0 run by the Pelicans, but Sacramento’s other young stars, including Tyrese Haliburton, led the way to a dominant victory to secure the team its first home win of the season.

Sacramento’s 4-4 record ahead of Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets has the team currently sitting at the 7 seed in the Western Conference.