TURLOCK (CBS13) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a Turlock hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition in late September, police said on Wednesday.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy was charged for leaving the scene of the collision, while a family member, 36-year-old Rick Thomas, was charged for being an accessory to the crime.

According to the Turlock Police Department, the teen had left the scene after the collision but returned when a witness followed them and told them to go back. It was after this that Thomas allegedly told the teen to again leave the scene.

It is unclear if Thomas was with the teen at the time of the collision, which happened on September 23.

Though the announcement of the arrest came this week, Turlock police said the pair were arrested in mid-October. Their exact relation is unclear.

The victim in the collision, a 41-year-old man, suffered a brain injury from the impact. Turlock police said it is unknown if he will ever fully recover from that injury.