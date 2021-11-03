STOCKTON (CBS13) — A student at Franklin High School in Stockton was found with a loaded gun in his jacket while on campus Wednesday, officials said.

Shortly after noon, the student was caught vaping in class and was sent to the principal’s office, according to the Stockton Unified School District Police Officer’s Association.

When the student became uncooperative, the school resource officer was called in to assist with a search of the student. The student removed his jacket and handed it over to a campus security monitor, who noticed a heavy object inside one of the pockets, officials said.

The school resource officer then searched the jacket and retrieved a loaded handgun. A spare, loaded magazine was reportedly also found in the student’s backpack.

The student was arrested and booked into juvenile hall, officials said.