SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ready for another rollout. The Western States Scientific Safety Review workgroup ruled the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids 5 and up.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study, about a third of parents nationwide say they won’t get their kids the shot.

In California, some of the state’s biggest districts, including Sacramento City Unified, say they need to protect students by requiring everyone to get vaccinated.

“It’s just a little more relief, you know?” Nate Lloyd said outside David Lubin Elementary.

Lloyd is a dad of two girls. He’s thrilled to hear top health officials are signing off on the COVID-19 vaccine for young children.

“My older daughter said she’d like to go back to ballet but we’re just not comfortable in person yet,” he said.

He said the vaccines will change that, and other parents say their kids are more than ready to be around friends again.

“He’s talked about, “I want to go to my neighbor’s house.’ I know, I want you to go there, too,” said Jackson Sampson’s mom, Camille.

Sacramento City Unified is just one of several California school districts with a mandate in place that goes into effect before the state mandate. This means students twelve and up will need to either get vaccinated, get an exemption, get tested or stay home.

In Sacramento, parents will be asked to upload proof of children’s vaccination by November 30.

Soon school officials will be knocking on doors and making phone calls to those who aren’t vaccinated.

“It’s scary for parents, really scary, having our little ones be at risk,” said Jeff Thorsby, a parent.

But now that students as young as five are approved for the vaccine, will they be required to roll up their sleeves by the end of the month? District leaders say there’s no deadline yet for younger students to get the shot.

The district says they will look at the data and decide what’s a reasonable requirement and don’t want to surprise parents despite the full approval.

Unlike San Diego and Los Angeles, Sacramento City Unified does allow for personal belief exemptions, though the district will require exempt students to regularly test negative for COVID to attend class. Otherwise, they will be transferred to an independent study program.