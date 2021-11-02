SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More wet weather is expected to arrive in Northern California Wednesday night with heavier rainfall projected to come by Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, areas like Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe may see up to a quarter of an inch of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Areas like Grass Valley and Redding could see greater rainfall.

🌧️ The next wet weather event will be making its way into #NorCal Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is the latest forecast for rainfall totals across our area! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EMG7LNI4i1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 2, 2021

Our forecast shows the heaviest rainfall may occur during the overnight hours into early Thursday morning. Heavy downpours may hit areas like Auburn and Yuba City.

This mid-week system is expected to come and go quickly, but a larger system will roll into the region just a few days later.

NWS Sacramento says Northern California could see unsettled, above-normal rainfall between Sunday night and next Wednesday. This system could bring around 1.5 inches of rain to Sacramento with even greater precipitation further north and in the Sierra, which is also expected to see more snow.

High temperatures in Sacramento could also drop into the low-60s to high-50s by the weekend and early next week with lows potentially dipping into the 40s.

Nearly two weeks ago, much of the state and West Coast was hit by a historic storm that saw Downtown Sacramento officially set its all-time 24-hour rainfall total record with 5.44″ falling on October 24, beating the old record of 5.28” – a mark that was set back in 1880.