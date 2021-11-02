BROWNS VALLEY (CBS13) — A brazen burglary was caught on a surveillance camera at a tiny irrigation district in Yuba County.

Thieves broke in and drove off with a dump truck, and a long list of tools, leaving the already small operation in a big bind.

Kelly McNally is the general manager of the Browns Valley Irrigation District.

“The community is definitely enraged by this theft and takes it personally,” McNally said.

Surveillance video shows thieves driving off with the district’s dump truck.

The crooks also took off with two trailers, three ATVs and a long list of tools including chain saws, pole saws and weed eaters.

“Rolled these up and drove everything out, tied them down,” McNally said. “They didn’t even bring tie-downs. They used our tie-downs to take our own equipment.”

McNally says the two broke through a gate to get on the property and likely hotwired the dump truck. They were on the property for about 45 minutes late at night.

Rick Knoll is a ratepayer with the Browns Valley Irrigation District.

He’ll likely see his bill increase because of the criminal act.

“That gets your blood boiling,” Knoll said. “Get ’em! [sic] All of ’em!”

This small irrigation district, hit by a bold burglary, is forced to find a long list of new equipment.

“It’s definitely hard,” McNally said. “The supply chain is going to be an obstacle for us.”

That dump truck did have the Browns Valley Irrigation District logo on the doors. In all, the thieves took off with about $75,000 worth of equipment that will all need replacing.