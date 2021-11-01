SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are still no arrests in a shooting that killed two people and injured five others at a Sacramento-area Halloween party.

A memorial was held Sunday evening for 32-year-old Terrance Long—one of the two people killed. The community gathered at the scene of the shooting to remember Terrance, who was described as a hard-working, loyal man who loved to have fun.

His brother said Terrance was someone he could always count on for anything.

“‘Bro, I need you,’ and you know what I’m saying? Anything, without a question, he’s there,” Terrance’s brother said.

A woman we spoke with named Kasimira said she was with Terrance as he took his last breath.

“It’s really hard and I miss him a lot,” she said. “He was a very sweet person.”

Terrance was killed in the shooting that happened outside the Royal Castle Banquet Hall where the Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball was underway. Deputies responded to the shooting at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Around 400 people were said to be at the hall at the time of the shooting. Witnesses described 15 minutes of gunfire.

There is also still no information on a suspect description. Investigators said the number of shooters and a motive remain unknown.

One of the five survivors was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of Sunday night, their condition was unknown. The other four survivors were taken to the hospital in private vehicles and were expected to recover.