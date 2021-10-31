CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
GILROY (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s Northern California home. One person died and three other people were injured.

Authorities say Sunday that Benjamin David Calderon was taken into custody by a SWAT team after the late-night shooting in the city of Gilroy.

Police were called after violence broke out at a large outdoor party at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz, about 80 miles south of San Francisco.

At least one suspect fired a gun.

No motive has been disclosed.

