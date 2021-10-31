SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are still no arrests in a shooting that killed two people and injured five others at a Sacramento-area Halloween party.

Deputies responded at around 1 a.m. Saturday to the shooting outside the Royal Castle Banquet Hall where the Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball was underway with hundreds of guests in attendance, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

There is also still no information on a suspect description. Investigators said the number of shooters and a motive remain unknown.

Around 400 people were said to be at the hall at the time of the shooting.

One of the two killed, who were both pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as Terrance Long.

One of the five survivors was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of Sunday night, their condition was unknown. The other four survivors were taken to the hospital in private vehicles and were expected to recover.