SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s a new look at what the old home of the Sacramento Kings will be turning into. Besides a medical school campus and hospital, the new development will also include homes and lots of open space officials are set to vote on this week.

Overgrown weeds and downed trees sit on the empty and abandoned footprint of the old Sleep Train Arena. The eyesore is now in the beginning stages of a redevelopment plan.

This week, the Sacramento Parks and Community Enrichment Commission are set to vote on the innovation park and California Northstate University medical center campus planned for the site.

The plans divide the massive 183-acre footprint into three areas: an innovation district, a health district, and a life district. The life district is slated to include a nature park and bike trails in a spot that served as a parking lot for the 16,000-fans cars that once crowed into Kings games.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg was on hand in June for the announced agreement between the Kings’ owners and California Northstate University for the creation of the campus. That is slated to include a 263-bed hospital and 3,000 residential units.

It’s a game-changer for Natomas and a new vision that includes open spaces in the place of all these old parking spaces.

“I think we need more things for people to do in the community, so that would be nice,” one Natomas resident said.

The plans also leave room for a possible new elementary school. They would also include sports fields for after-school organized sports.