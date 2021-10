STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 15 year old male was shot in Stockton Saturday, and there have been no arrests.

Just before 6 p.m., the teen was near Twelfth Street and Airport Way when an unknown suspect shot him and fled on foot, according to Stockton Police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male between the ages of 18 and 25.